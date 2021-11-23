Vietnamese workers near the Linglong construction site in Zrenjanin, Serbia. Photo: AFP
Vietnamese workers at Chinese tyre factory in Serbia get back passports as activists call for human trafficking probe

  • Migrant workers say they face long hours in the cold and substandard living conditions for a job some were allegedly duped into after paying thousands of dollars
  • Activists and members of the European Parliament have raised concerns about the workers, whose predicament highlights a darker side of the global supply chain

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 6:08pm, 23 Nov, 2021

