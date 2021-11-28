Women’s rights activists demonstrate to condemn violence against women in Lahore, Pakistan, after the beheading of a young woman in an upscale neighborhood. Photo: AP
Beheaded, groped, beaten: violence against women in Asia is reaching alarming levels
- Women have faced increased violence and abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Some of the most egregious cases involved a young woman who was beheaded in Pakistan and a domestic worker who alleged being beaten by her employer in Hong Kong
Topic | Human rights
