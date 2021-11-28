Women’s rights activists demonstrate to condemn violence against women in Lahore, Pakistan, after the beheading of a young woman in an upscale neighborhood. Photo: AP
Women’s rights activists demonstrate to condemn violence against women in Lahore, Pakistan, after the beheading of a young woman in an upscale neighborhood. Photo: AP
Beheaded, groped, beaten: violence against women in Asia is reaching alarming levels

  • Women have faced increased violence and abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Some of the most egregious cases involved a young woman who was beheaded in Pakistan and a domestic worker who alleged being beaten by her employer in Hong Kong

Topic |   Human rights
Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 9:29am, 28 Nov, 2021

