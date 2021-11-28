Indian model and actress Lisa Haydon has uploaded pictures of herself breastfeeding, calling it a ‘beautiful way to bond and connect with your child’. Photo: Instagram
Indian model and actress Lisa Haydon has uploaded pictures of herself breastfeeding, calling it a ‘beautiful way to bond and connect with your child’. Photo: Instagram
This Week in Asia /  People

Why Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia, Amrita Rao, Kareena Kapoor are posting breastfeeding pictures on the internet

  • A new breed of celebrity Indian mothers, armed with the hashtag #freedomtofeed, are aiming to change the stigma attached to what they say is a natural, healthy act
  • Their posts are creating a stir in the conservative country, where breastfeeding can invite mocking, trolling and even unwanted sexual attention from men

Topic |   Sex and relationships
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 3:00pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian model and actress Lisa Haydon has uploaded pictures of herself breastfeeding, calling it a ‘beautiful way to bond and connect with your child’. Photo: Instagram
Indian model and actress Lisa Haydon has uploaded pictures of herself breastfeeding, calling it a ‘beautiful way to bond and connect with your child’. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE