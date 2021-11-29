A person uses an all-in-one smart home control system. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea boosts laws after hacker sells nude videos from smart home devices for bitcoin
- Hundreds of apartment buildings across the country were targeted, with compromising footage of residents’ private lives sold on the dark web
- The incident has prompted the government to strengthen cybersecurity rules to protect residents in a country where 63 per cent of people live in flats
