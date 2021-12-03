The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
US firms love Indian tech bosses: are IITs and ‘jugaad’ the keys to their success?
- Twitter’s Parag Agrawal this week became the latest in a long list of India-born professionals to be appointed a tech boss in Silicon Valley
- Rigorous engineering colleges, intense competition and the ability to deal with ‘uncertainty and ambiguity’ are some factors why they do so well, insiders say
Topic | India
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP