Ace Japanese fighter pilot Minoru Honda. Photo: YouTube
Ace Japanese fighter pilot Minoru Honda. Photo: YouTube
Japan
This Week in Asia /  People

Minoru Honda, the Japanese pilot who had a bird’s-eye view of US bombing of Hiroshima

  • The veteran airman was the only Japanese fighter in the air above Hiroshima when the B-29 bomber dropped an atomic weapon over the city
  • Known as the ‘ace of aces’ for his daring exploits including performing highly dangerous sorties into US territory, Honda died on October 3 at the age of 98

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ace Japanese fighter pilot Minoru Honda. Photo: YouTube
Ace Japanese fighter pilot Minoru Honda. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE