Ace Japanese fighter pilot Minoru Honda. Photo: YouTube
Minoru Honda, the Japanese pilot who had a bird’s-eye view of US bombing of Hiroshima
- The veteran airman was the only Japanese fighter in the air above Hiroshima when the B-29 bomber dropped an atomic weapon over the city
- Known as the ‘ace of aces’ for his daring exploits including performing highly dangerous sorties into US territory, Honda died on October 3 at the age of 98
Topic | Japan
