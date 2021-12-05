The British hill station in Simla, India, circa 1880. Photo: Getty Images
The British hill station in Simla, India, circa 1880. Photo: Getty Images
Paradise lost: the rise and fall of India’s British colonial era hill stations

  • India’s fabled 19th century hill stations were once a picture of serenity, built by British colonialists seeking an escape from the heat, disease and the natives
  • Today, many have fallen into disrepair and are buckling under the pressures of unbridled development and rampant tourism

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 3:00pm, 5 Dec, 2021

