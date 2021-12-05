Johannes Nugroho’s grandparents with other members of Surabaya’s first Chinese Protestant congregation, circa 1950s. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
Sukmawati aside, few Indonesians would dare to change their religion
- Sukarno’s daughter may have converted from Islam to Hinduism but for ordinary Indonesians to do so is to take a great risk, as Johannes Nugroho found out
- For those who can get past the bureaucratic stone wall, social ostracism – and in some cases even jail – can await
Topic | Religion
Johannes Nugroho’s grandparents with other members of Surabaya’s first Chinese Protestant congregation, circa 1950s. Photo: Johannes Nugroho