Thai K-pop star Sitala Wongkrachang. Photo: Instagram
Young Thais want to cancel K-pop star Sitala over her father’s support of coups and royalists
- Sitala Wongkrachang, daughter of late Thai actor Sarunyoo Wongkrachang, has caused a stir with her debut as a member of the girl group H1-KEY
- On social media, critics complain that while she enjoys a life of fame, ‘the children of Thailand are left to rot to death because of the actions of her family’
Topic | Thailand
Thai K-pop star Sitala Wongkrachang. Photo: Instagram