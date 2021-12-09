Indian chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter
Indian chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter
India
This Week in Asia /  People

As India mourns the death of top general Bipin Rawat, what does his loss mean for its military?

  • The country’s most senior serving soldier was hand-picked by Modi to become his army chief before becoming the nation’s first chief of defence staff
  • His fatal helicopter crash ‘couldn’t have come at a worse time’, one analyst says, amid heightened border tensions with China

Topic |   India
Ajai Shukla
Ajai Shukla

Updated: 7:49am, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter
Indian chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE