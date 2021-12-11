Crowds at the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul. Photo: Shutterstock
The meaning of life? In most places it’s family. In South Korea, it’s money: it’s official
- A survey by the Pew Research Centre found ‘family’ to be the top source of meaning in most societies. Except in South Korea, where it’s ‘material well-being’
- Decades-old family planning policies, rocketing house prices and an overworked, hyper-competitive environment are all to blame, experts say
