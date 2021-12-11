Crowds at the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul. Photo: Shutterstock
Crowds at the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

The meaning of life? In most places it’s family. In South Korea, it’s money: it’s official

  • A survey by the Pew Research Centre found ‘family’ to be the top source of meaning in most societies. Except in South Korea, where it’s ‘material well-being’
  • Decades-old family planning policies, rocketing house prices and an overworked, hyper-competitive environment are all to blame, experts say

Topic |   South Korea
David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Crowds at the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul. Photo: Shutterstock
Crowds at the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE