Indian Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Photo: AFP
India’s Katrina Kaif holds grand wedding with 100 cooks, a horse chariot, tiger safari for guests
- Hong Kong-born Kaif’s wedding to fellow actor Vicky Kaushal is the latest instance of Bollywood stars taking India’s love for big, fat weddings to another level
- Priyanka Chopra had an opulent palace wedding with US singer Nick Jonas in 2018, Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli at an Italian villa in 2017, while Sonam Kapoor’s glitzy 2017 wedding cost a reported US$9 million
Topic | India
