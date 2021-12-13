Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India’s Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Photo: AP
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India’s Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Photo: AP
India
This Week in Asia /  People

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe while Philippines’ Beatrice Gomez ends in top 5

  • The event was affected by both the pandemic and politics; some called for a boycott over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians
  • Competition has large following in India and the Philippines, with both countries producing previous winners

Topic |   India
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder and Geela Garcia

Updated: 9:13pm, 13 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India’s Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Photo: AP
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India’s Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE