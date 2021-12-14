Refugees in Pekanbaru in Riau sewed their lips shut in protest at their lack of resettlement status. Photo: Handout
Refugees in Pekanbaru in Riau sewed their lips shut in protest at their lack of resettlement status. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  People

Afghan refugees in ‘limbo’ in Indonesia sew their mouths shut in protest

  • Demonstrations, including one in which a man set himself on fire, have taken place across the country as refugees despair at waiting years for resettlement
  • There are some 13,000 refugees in Indonesia, but as permanent settlement is forbidden they must wait for a third country, such as the US, to take them in

Topic |   Human rights
Aisyah LlewellynEko Rusdianto
Aisyah Llewellyn and Eko Rusdianto

Updated: 1:04pm, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Refugees in Pekanbaru in Riau sewed their lips shut in protest at their lack of resettlement status. Photo: Handout
Refugees in Pekanbaru in Riau sewed their lips shut in protest at their lack of resettlement status. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE