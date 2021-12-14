Refugees in Pekanbaru in Riau sewed their lips shut in protest at their lack of resettlement status. Photo: Handout
Afghan refugees in ‘limbo’ in Indonesia sew their mouths shut in protest
- Demonstrations, including one in which a man set himself on fire, have taken place across the country as refugees despair at waiting years for resettlement
- There are some 13,000 refugees in Indonesia, but as permanent settlement is forbidden they must wait for a third country, such as the US, to take them in
Topic | Human rights
