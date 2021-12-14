A picture from the wedding of Bonnie Evita Law and Danny Chi. Photo: Facebook
Crime
South Korean surgeon to face manslaughter charge over Hong Kong Bossini heiress Bonnie Evita Law’s botched plastic surgery

  • The Bossini heiress died during liposuction and breast augmentation procedures in the wealthy Gangnam district of southern Seoul, a Mecca for medical tourism
  • A staff member of the clinic has also been indicted on charges of falsifying a patient’s written consent

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 3:20pm, 14 Dec, 2021

