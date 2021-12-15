Scenes from the offending video. Photo: Facebook
Scenes from the offending video. Photo: Facebook
Dairy firm accused of ‘molka’ crime over video depicting women as cows in South Korea

  • Advert by Seoul Dairy Cooperative features a man with a camera creeping up on a group of women doing yoga, who then transform into cows and moo loudly
  • The firm has apologised, but this is not its first controversy. In 2003, one of its promotional events featured naked women daubing each other’s bodies with yogurt

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 6:40pm, 15 Dec, 2021

