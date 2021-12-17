Indonesian students at a classroom in Palembang, South Sumatra. Photo: AFP
Sex crimes at Islamic schools under spotlight as Indonesia mulls tougher laws

  • Rape cases have in the past months been dominating Indonesian headlines, including incidents at Islamic boarding schools, or pesantren
  • On top of limited laws against sexual violence, the high degree of respect accorded to religious teachers in Indonesia prevents victims from speaking out, observers say

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:36am, 17 Dec, 2021

