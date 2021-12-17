People bow during a three- minute silence marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, the father of North Korea’s current leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang on December 17. Photo: AFP
North Korea urges ‘absolute trust’ in leader Kim Jong-un on 10th anniversary of his father’s death
- Top newspaper says Kim Jong-il, who died on December 17, 2011, will ‘live eternally in hearts, minds’; people have ‘duty’ to ‘follow his son’s guidance’
- 10 years after Kim Jong-un assumed power nation is better armed but deeply isolated and more dependent on China
