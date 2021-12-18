Police officers in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Why is South Korea, one of world’s safest countries, losing trust in police?
- The fleeing of a policewoman from the scene of a knife attack on a family has left the nation once again questioning the competence of its law enforcers
- In a land where gun crime is rare and surveillance cameras near ubiquitous, critics say it has become all too easy for the police to let their standards drop
Topic | Crime
