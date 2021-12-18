Police officers in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Why is South Korea, one of world’s safest countries, losing trust in police?

  • The fleeing of a policewoman from the scene of a knife attack on a family has left the nation once again questioning the competence of its law enforcers
  • In a land where gun crime is rare and surveillance cameras near ubiquitous, critics say it has become all too easy for the police to let their standards drop

David D. Lee
Updated: 10:45am, 18 Dec, 2021

