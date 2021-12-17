A 2019 government report said as many as 23 per cent of Indian girls were married before they turned 18. Photo: Reuters
Will India’s plan to raise legal age of marriage for women bring real change?
- The Indian government has decided to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 in a push to ensure that girls complete their education
- While experts say the move will bring social and economic benefits for women, critics argue laws alone are not enough to fix entrenched problems and achieve equality
Topic | India
