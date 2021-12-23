Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly. Photo: AP
Ex-Nissan director Greg Kelly awaits verdict in Carlos Ghosn case in Japan after countless failed appeals for US visit

  • The 65-year-old American, arrested in Japan in 2018, is awaiting verdict in a case in which he is accused of helping his former boss under-report his income
  • Kelly, who denied wrongdoing, has been longing to be with his family in the US after a court rejected his fourth application to leave Japan

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:00am, 23 Dec, 2021

