Many of Hong Kong’s domestic workers find themselves trapped in the city again this Christmas, far away from their families. Photo: Nora Tam
This Week in Asia

Hong Kong’s domestic workers worry for their children’s futures, as many spend another Christmas far from home

  • Pregnant domestic workers and those who are far from their children are among those struggling the most amid Covid-19 restrictions
  • As many are forced to spend another Christmas away from their families, specialists warn of impact on their mental health and the need to better support them

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 7:54am, 25 Dec, 2021

