Stella Monica Hendrawan, left, with Anindya Shabrina Joediono, secretary of the Association for Victims of the ITE Law (PAKU ITE). Photo: Handout
Indonesia’s internet law on trial after Surabaya woman’s Instagram post sparks criminal defamation battle
- Stella Monica Hendrawan, 26, has spent two years trying to clear her name after she was charged with defamation under Indonesia’s ITE law
- Critics say the 2008 law is flawed and open to misuse as a way to silence criticism and stifle free speech – even President Joko Widodo wants it revised
Topic | Indonesia
Stella Monica Hendrawan, left, with Anindya Shabrina Joediono, secretary of the Association for Victims of the ITE Law (PAKU ITE). Photo: Handout