Bilal Ahmad Dar stands at the bank of the Jhelum river in the evening after finishing his Covid-19 duties for the day. Photo: Adnan Bhat
Indian youth once hailed as conservation hero now spends days spraying disinfectant to manage Covid-19
- Bilal Ahmad Dar, featured in a documentary on the preservation of Kashmir’s Wular Lake, was passionately involved in the trash-filled water body’s clean-up
- The government later hired him to raise environmental awareness but the job involved relocation and got reassigned – leaving his efforts and the lake – in tatters
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
