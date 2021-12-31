Bilal Ahmad Dar stands at the bank of the Jhelum river in the evening after finishing his Covid-19 duties for the day. Photo: Adnan Bhat
Indian youth once hailed as conservation hero now spends days spraying disinfectant to manage Covid-19

  • Bilal Ahmad Dar, featured in a documentary on the preservation of Kashmir’s Wular Lake, was passionately involved in the trash-filled water body’s clean-up
  • The government later hired him to raise environmental awareness but the job involved relocation and got reassigned – leaving his efforts and the lake – in tatters

Adnan Bhat

Updated: 3:19pm, 31 Dec, 2021

