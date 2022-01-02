Cherry Querubin (top left) with Marcos Jnr’s supporters in Japan. Photo: Yuri Kikuchi
Philippine election: why are overseas Filipinos such big fans of Bongbong Marcos Jnr?

  • The presidential frontrunner, hailing from a family reviled by many citizens, has a large fan following among Filipinos working abroad, including in Japan, Hong Kong
  • Many workers who run online campaigns in support of the senator and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio say charisma is one of the reasons why they back him

Marielle Descalsota
Updated: 9:56am, 2 Jan, 2022

