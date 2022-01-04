Actress Shabana Azmi is among the outspoken women to have been targeted in the latest attack on India’s religious minorities. File photo
India’s Muslim women journalists, academics and activists trolled by fake app listing them ‘for sale’
- Outspoken women including Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi put up for ‘auction’ alongside misogynistic comments in latest attack on religious minorities
- Critics say PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP has been fuelling polarisation and its inaction shows it ‘approves of this humiliation of Muslim women’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
