Cambodian police crack down on casino workers after lay-off negotiations with Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp stall

  • More than two dozen current and former employees of NagaWorld have been detained amid a strike protesting against mass lay-offs
  • NagaCorp laid off 1,329 workers last May, citing Covid; unions want 365 reinstated. Meanwhile, some politicians are labelling the dispute a ‘colour revolution’

Danielle Keeton-Olsen
Updated: 3:27pm, 5 Jan, 2022

