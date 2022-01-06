South Korean tycoon Chung Yong-jin. Photo: Instagram
South Korean billionaire Chung Yong-jin fumes after Instagram removes ‘crush commies’ post

  • Chung, a cousin of Samsung’s leader who heads retail giant Shinsegae Group, had posted a photo that was accompanied by the hashtag #myulgong (‘crush commies’)
  • Instagram blamed the removal on a system error. But it’s not the first time Chung has bucked the trend of chaebol chiefs shying away from publicity

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 3:32pm, 6 Jan, 2022

