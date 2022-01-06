Anti-graft chief Azam Baki in an advert by the MACC. Photo: Facebook
‘Like Najib’s 1MDB playbook’: Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief Azam Baki faces ridicule in stock saga
- Controversy is mounting over a claim by the head of the MACC that his sibling had ‘borrowed’ his trading account to purchase millions of ringgit of shares
- While the Securities Commission says it will seek an explanation, the slow response has critics drawing parallels to a scandal at the state investment fund
Topic | Malaysia
