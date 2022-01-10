An Indonesian anti-terror squad at a counter-terrorism drill in Jakarta. File photo: AFP
Terror group Jemaah Islamiah wants to ‘take over’ Indonesia by infiltrating state institutions, with aim of creating caliphate
- More than 30 public servants have been nabbed for terrorism in the past decade, a national counter-terrorism official says
- Wariness towards Chinese workers in Indonesia has also fuelled support for Jemaah Islamiah, which is spreading a ‘massive’ amount of radical propaganda online
