Pedestrians cross the street during lunch time in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong expats are relocating at a faster pace than before, but Singapore isn’t their only destination
- While some jobs and expats in law and banking are heading to Singapore, the city state is facing domestic demands to prioritise local workers
- Relocation firms have seen a marked rise in moves from Hong Kong to Singapore, with others heading to Britain, Australia and Canada
Topic | Hong Kong expats
Pedestrians cross the street during lunch time in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang