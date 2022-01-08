Pedestrians cross the street during lunch time in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong expats are relocating at a faster pace than before, but Singapore isn’t their only destination

  • While some jobs and expats in law and banking are heading to Singapore, the city state is facing domestic demands to prioritise local workers
  • Relocation firms have seen a marked rise in moves from Hong Kong to Singapore, with others heading to Britain, Australia and Canada

Dewey Sim in Singapore Kok Xinghui in Singaporeand Leung Pak-hei in Hong Kong

Updated: 11:37am, 8 Jan, 2022

