Lim Kok Cheong (left) with his wife Jun Chua and son Ee Young. Photo: Amy Chew
How Spritzer’s Lim Kok Cheong turned 100 ringgit a month into Malaysia’s largest mineral water firm
- The son of impoverished rubber tappers, entrepreneur Lim rose from a humble background to launching the famed Red Eagle cooking oil and meeting Xi Jinping
- In a rare interview with This Week in Asia, he reflects on a journey that began with his grandparents leaving China in the 1920s and has since come full circle
Topic | Malaysia
Lim Kok Cheong (left) with his wife Jun Chua and son Ee Young. Photo: Amy Chew