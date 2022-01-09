British-Indian student Tanya Marwaha has set up a programme to support young people with their mental health. Photo: Handout
British-Indian student launches mental health website to fight stigma, show there’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
- Tanya Marwaha, 20, created ‘Championing Youth Minds’ after realising youth in British-Indian families found it hard to seek help for their struggles
- Many of the 4,000 site visitors so far have South Asian backgrounds. ‘They often say how hard it has been to speak up,’ said Tanya.
