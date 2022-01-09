British-Indian student Tanya Marwaha has set up a programme to support young people with their mental health. Photo: Handout
British-Indian student launches mental health website to fight stigma, show there’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

  • Tanya Marwaha, 20, created ‘Championing Youth Minds’ after realising youth in British-Indian families found it hard to seek help for their struggles
  • Many of the 4,000 site visitors so far have South Asian backgrounds. ‘They often say how hard it has been to speak up,’ said Tanya.

Helen Leavey
Helen Leavey in York, England

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Jan, 2022

