A rescuer searches through debris for workers who went missing in an apartment construction accident in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: Yonhap via AP
South Korea
Missing South Korean worker rescued from collapsed building site, search continues for 5 others

  • One of six workers who went missing after the partial collapse of a 39-storey apartment building under construction in Gwangju was located on Thursday
  • All ongoing construction work in the city by HDC, the firm involved in Tuesday’s accident, was halted and the president ordered a probe into the cause of the mishap

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 3:11pm, 13 Jan, 2022

