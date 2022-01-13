A rescuer searches through debris for workers who went missing in an apartment construction accident in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Missing South Korean worker rescued from collapsed building site, search continues for 5 others
- One of six workers who went missing after the partial collapse of a 39-storey apartment building under construction in Gwangju was located on Thursday
- All ongoing construction work in the city by HDC, the firm involved in Tuesday’s accident, was halted and the president ordered a probe into the cause of the mishap
Topic | South Korea
