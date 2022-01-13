Loh Kean Yew of Singapore celebrates scoring a point during the men’s singles final at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore
Has Singapore’s badminton champion Loh Kean Yew cracked the code to Indonesian hearts?

  • An Indonesian tycoon’s US$150,000 donation to 24-year-old Loh underscores his rising popularity in a nation that boasts its own top players
  • Loh, who grew up in Malaysia, has been tweeting in Indonesian. In Singapore, netizens refer to him by the initials he shares with founding father Lee Kuan Yew

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:30pm, 13 Jan, 2022

