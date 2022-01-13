Loh Kean Yew of Singapore celebrates scoring a point during the men’s singles final at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
Has Singapore’s badminton champion Loh Kean Yew cracked the code to Indonesian hearts?
- An Indonesian tycoon’s US$150,000 donation to 24-year-old Loh underscores his rising popularity in a nation that boasts its own top players
- Loh, who grew up in Malaysia, has been tweeting in Indonesian. In Singapore, netizens refer to him by the initials he shares with founding father Lee Kuan Yew
