Contestant Kim Jun-sik in Netflix’s Korean dating reality TV show ‘Singles Inferno’. Credit: Netflix
Contestant Kim Jun-sik in Netflix’s Korean dating reality TV show ‘Singles Inferno’. Credit: Netflix
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

Hotter than a K-pop star, but is Netflix’s South Korean dating show Singles Inferno too hot to handle?

  • The reality show has swept all before it, becoming Netflix’s fifth-most-watched TV programme thanks to a cast of achingly beautiful and successful singles
  • But critics say its success comes at success of the more true-to-life approaches of former shows in the genre, such as Jjak

Topic |   South Korea
David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 5:00pm, 15 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Contestant Kim Jun-sik in Netflix’s Korean dating reality TV show ‘Singles Inferno’. Credit: Netflix
Contestant Kim Jun-sik in Netflix’s Korean dating reality TV show ‘Singles Inferno’. Credit: Netflix
READ FULL ARTICLE