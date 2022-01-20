The digital avatars of Dinesh S. P. and his fiancé Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle behind them. There the pair will host their metaverse wedding reception for 5,000 guests, including the bride’s late father. Photo: Handout
India: Bride’s dead father and 5,000 guests to attend Harry Potter-themed metaverse wedding
- Dinesh S.P. and his fiancé Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, both 24, will be the first Indians to celebrate their marriage in the 3D virtual world
- The bride’s late father will join as an avatar, while many famous people hope to attend too, contacting the groom asking to be invited
Topic | India
The digital avatars of Dinesh S. P. and his fiancé Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle behind them. There the pair will host their metaverse wedding reception for 5,000 guests, including the bride’s late father. Photo: Handout