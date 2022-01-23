A statue of a ‘comfort woman’ at the Korea Botanic Garden in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Japan’s use of the wartime sex slaves is one of many issues complicating the countries’ ties. Photo: Kyodo
Why is anti-Korean racism in Japan on the rise again?
- An upswing in hate crimes has seen homes burned and death threats made towards ethnic Korean communities – whether allied to North or South – in Japan
- The countries share a history complicated by colonialism, war, missile tests and ‘comfort women’. With elections looming, things may be about to get worse
