Merry in the wooden shack she used to rent. Photo: Anindya Joediono
LGBT
Covid takes a toll on transgender entertainers in Indonesia, where even the term LGBT is seen as a threat

  • A growing conservatism in cities means life is a struggle for trans buskers who are still recovering from restrictions that had put public places off limits
  • For some, life’s indignities do not end in death. Denied ID cards, those who die alone and whose bodies aren’t claimed are buried in unmarked shallow graves

Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 5:00pm, 23 Jan, 2022

