Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple recently announced they had become parents via surrogacy. Photo: EPA
Priyanka Chopra backlash spotlights India’s surrogacy stigma – even though it’s big in Bollywood
- Surrogacy, whereby a woman gives birth on someone else’s behalf, remains controversial in India, which has repeatedly tightened laws regulating the practice
- Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have all had babies via surrogate – but that didn’t stop online trolls from attacking Priyanka Chopra
Topic | India
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple recently announced they had become parents via surrogacy. Photo: EPA