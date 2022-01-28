Jhaveri says paani puri is one of Ambani’s favourite dishes. Photo: Kunal Bhatia
Swati Snacks, the favourite restaurant of Mukesh Ambani – Indian billionaire and Asia’s second-richest man – reveals its ingredients for success
- The humble quick-service eatery in Mumbai has had everyone from Bollywood stars and cricketers dine at its tables since the 1960s
- Its traditional homestyle recipes are drawn largely from Gujarat, and its sev puri, paani puri and bestselling panki are among the dishes fit for a billionaire
Topic | Fame and celebrity
