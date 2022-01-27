People walk on the California State University’s Long Beach campus. Photo: AFP
US university’s anti-caste discrimination policy discriminates against Hindus, critics claim

  • California State University faces a backlash after bringing in protections against discrimination based on the ancient social hierarchy derived from Hinduism
  • While many people, lower caste Dalits among them, have cheered the move, higher class Brahmins and others warn it ‘marks all people of Indian descent as suspect’

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 9:30pm, 27 Jan, 2022

