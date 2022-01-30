Singaporean ophthalmologist and scientist Wong Tien Yin is the new head of Tsinghua Medicine. Photo: Handout
Singaporean ophthalmologist and scientist Wong Tien Yin is the new head of Tsinghua Medicine. Photo: Handout
Meet Wong Tien Yin, the Hong Kong-born Singaporean involved in China’s quest to grow its academic medicine system

  • Renowned ophthalmologist and scientist Wong Tien Yin is the founding head of Tsinghua University’s new health care and medical sciences academy
  • In his new role, he hopes to speed research and medicine’s integration in China, and train a new generation to tackle evolving and emerging problems

Maria Siow

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Jan, 2022

