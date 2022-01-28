Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP
Espionage
Why does Russia want to dig up the ‘greatest spy of all time’ Richard Sorge from a Tokyo cemetery?

  • Moscow long denied knowledge of the World War II era agent tortured and hanged by the Japanese. Now it suddenly wants to rebury his ashes in the Kuril Islands
  • Its talk of reclaiming a hero could be a cover story; observers say it may be a disguised way of reinforcing Vladimir Putin’s territorial claims

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:08pm, 28 Jan, 2022

