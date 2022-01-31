Okinawan councillor-turned-fisherman Hitoshi Nakama. Photo: Internet
‘China’s simply wrong’: the fisherman, 72, staking Japan’s claim to the Diaoyu Islands
- Hitoshi Nakama, an Okinawan councillor-turned-fisherman, says he won’t be intimidated, however many times the Chinese coastguard chases him away
- Visiting the disputed and uninhabited islands – which Japan calls the Senkakus – was the first thing he did when elected in 1995. He has been returning to them ever since
Topic | China-Japan relations
