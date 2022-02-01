Hongkonger Lisa Vo has started a supper club in Dubai to bring people together and introduce people in the region to Asian cuisine. Photo: Handout
Lunar New Year: meet the Hongkonger connecting strangers in Dubai, one halal Chinese dumpling at a time
- Lisa Vo’s Chinese-themed supper-club in the Middle Eastern emirate is serving up authentic dishes while being mindful of local Muslim diets
- The Chinese-Vietnamese-German sees an affinity between Dubai and Hong Kong as fellow humble fishing villages that have grown into regional power houses
Topic | Lunar New Year
