An official at Bihar government’s excise department control room in Patna, where they monitor the movement of interstate trucks and heavy vehicles which can carry prohibited items including alcohol. Photo: AFP
With schools closed due to Covid-19, teachers in India are being recruited to spy on people drinking alcohol
- Educators in Bihar are threatening street protests over a government order that they inform on people drinking or brewing alcohol, illegal in the state since 2016
- Prohibition has driven drinkers underground and bootleg booze often kills or blinds people. But teachers say they should not have to do the job of the police
