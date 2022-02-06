A bowl of chicken noodles at Bakmi Ayam Acang. Photo: Randy Mulyanto
A bowl of chicken noodles at Bakmi Ayam Acang. Photo: Randy Mulyanto
How Indonesian-Chinese dishes like bakmi ayam and laksa bogor in the ‘flavour laboratory of Jakarta’ survived Covid-19

  • Chinese dishes have played a big part in forming Jakarta’s culinary soul, in a tradition that harks back centuries to its maritime past
  • Today, times are hard for local eateries with business plummeting due to coronavirus restrictions. Still, at least flavoursome noodles can bring a smile to the lips

Topic |   Chinese food trends
Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 1:00pm, 6 Feb, 2022

