Malaysian Deputy Minister of Women, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff. Photo: Facebook
On Valentine’s Day, Malaysians rebuke minister for proposing husbands use ‘gentle but firm touch’ on ‘stubborn wives’
- Deputy Minister for Women Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff made the suggestion in an Instagram video that was part of a series on ‘tips for mothers’
- Her remarks were the latest instance of an official coming under fire for perpetuating what some activists say is an entrenched culture of misogyny in parts of Malaysia
Topic | Malaysia
