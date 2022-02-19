A bird nest made by Rakesh Khatri. Photo: Handout
The bird men of Delhi, saving sparrows, black kites and ‘All That Breathes’ one nest at a time
- The world record-breaking ‘Nest Man’ Rakesh Khatri has made and installed more than 250,000 bird nests to save the Indian house sparrow
- Wildlife Rescue’s Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud star in a Sundance prize-winning documentary. They treat 2,500 birds a year, including the maligned black kite
Topic | Environment
